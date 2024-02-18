Truckers refuse to deliver goods to New York City after Trump loses his court case

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
There's nothing to this but a paid off judge for $10,000,000
Further Info:"F**k Around & Find Out": Truckers Warn Loads To NYC Will Be Rejected Starting Monday
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/fk-around-find-out-truckers-warn-loads-nyc-will-be-rejected-starting-monday
Mirrored - wil paranormal