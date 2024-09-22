Park Foreman's footage

This is the best tracking video of Flight 175. Very quick and situationally aware of his surroundings to catch the plane inbound several seconds before it hits the tower.

Note how the camera continued panning ahead even as the planes hits, before immediately doubling back. The recorder clearly thought it was going to miss the building altogether.





Unfortunately. i was unable to track down a picture of Park, but i did manage to find some written material that provides some background to this incredible footage:









Park Foreman, an Internet security analyst, lived in Brooklyn Heights, just across the East River from Manhattan. He caught the second plane’s approach and impact on his 8-millimeter digital video camera.

Foreman’s is typical of the stories that come with the clips deluging network and cable news operations. He’d gone to his roof, taping what he thought was just a fire. When a neighbor said, “What the heck is that?” Foreman panned, following the second plane, only to watch it slam into the south tower.

“I just happened to be in the right place at the right time to catch it on camera,” he wrote in an e-mail interview with The Times. “Sometimes I wish I weren’t.”

Within hours, Foreman had sold his footage to CNN, and by about 2 p.m. EST, he was watching it on television.

https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xpm-2001-sep-18-ca-46843-story.html

