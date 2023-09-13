Apocalypse Watch E121: Republicants Threaten to Discuss Impeachment

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Johnny Watcher is joined by Apocalypse Watch regular TwoShoes along with Special Guest (parody) Rev. Al Sharpton. The gang dissects the Republican move to look into the possibility of maybe discussing actually considering talking about a committee to review articles of impeachment. The governor of New Mexico shoots her political career in the foot.