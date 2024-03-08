EPISODE 362: THE BUSINESS OF SCIENCE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Anthony Fauci is Tackling Misinformation?!; Jefferey Jaxen Reports ON CDC Now Saying Treat COVID Like The Flu, Nine COVID Shots to Bring you Up-To-Date, the Failing Electric Vehicle Market, new Draconian Laws Carry Severe Penalties For ‘Hate’; Kentucky Senator Rand Paul Exposes the COVID Deception and the Business of Science in Stellar Interview with Del; ICAN Legal Update Exposes FDA Circus; Make Sure to Attend the Spring MAPS Conference
Guests: Senator Rand Paul
AIRDATE: March 7, 2024