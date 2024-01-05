Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
THE GREAT TAKING IN THE MAKING -- 2008 REDUX
channel image
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
244 Subscribers
44 views
Published 2 months ago

Recent developments in the financial landscape are signaling a potential storm on the horizon, reminiscent of the conditions preceding the 2008 economic crisis. A surge in bankruptcy filings, escalating debts, and challenges in the commercial real estate sector show us that trouble is coming. Just like in 2008 before the crash, banks just made a massive change.

Keywords
cryptocurrencynwonew world orderslaveryinterest ratescounterfeitend gamedebtsgreat resetcbdcrefinancinggfcfleezing the sheepleglobalist crime syndicate controlled demolitioncredit card debts2008 reduxbuy now pay laterthe great taking in the makingrefihousehold debts

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket