A couple of hours after the airstrike on Baalbek, the Israelis once again struck deep into the rear of Lebanon. This time, they targeted the city of As-Suwairi, situated on the border with Syria

An Israeli drone struck a car, resulting in the deaths of at least two people, one of whom was Syrian. Currently, efforts are underway to establish the precise circumstances of the incident.

🔻It is likely that the IDF will announce the elimination of another Hezbollah commander, while the Lebanese group, irrespective of the victims' status, is poised to launch another mass strike on Israel.

This is particularly significant following the morning Israeli air raid on Baalbek, which was followed by a barrage of at least 50 rockets fired from the Lebanese side into the occupied Golan Heights.

Rybar