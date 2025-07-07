BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
President Putin addresses the XVII BRICS Summit plenary via video link
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
147 views • 2 months ago

President Vladimir Putin addresses the XVII BRICS Summit plenary via video link.

Together, BRICS nations possess enormous political, economic, scientific, and human potential—accounting for one-third of global landmass, nearly half the world’s population, and 40% of the global economy. Our combined PPP GDP now exceeds $77 trillion.

Adding: 🌎 BRICS NEW MEMBERS!!!!

The BRICS Rio de Janeiro Declaration states that 10 countries from various regions around the world have joined BRICS as official partner countries.

📝The full list of the new partners: (Only Indonesia is a full member. The rest are partners countries. It specifically says so in the screenshot.) that I can't post here.

🇧🇾 Belarus

🇧🇴 The Plurinational State of Bolivia

🇰🇿 Kazakhstan

🇨🇺 Cuba

🇮🇩 Indonesia (full member)

🇳🇬 Nigeria

🇲🇾 Malaysia

🇹🇭 Thailand

🇻🇳 Vietnam

🇺🇬 Uganda

🇺🇿 Uzbekistan

Adding:

The 42nd attempt to constitute the new parliament of unrecognized Kosovo has been postponed due to a bomb threat, which was later revealed to be a hoax.

According to the authorities, the bomb hoax was made by an individual "in English, with an accent from a country that is unfriendly towards Kosovo".

Kosovo's so-called Prime Minister, Albin Kurti, has blamed Serbia for the bomb hoax. According to him, the hoax was "part of Serbia's ongoing hybrid war against Kosovo".

Then adding:  Clashes between anti-government protesters and the local police have broken out tonight in the city of Užice in Serbia.

