Securing a Legacy of Freedom - Abigail Forman - Freedom Alive® Ep146

It’s standard practice that an incoming president signs a flurry of executive orders. This allows the president to manage the federal government without action from Congress. And new presidents can, and often do, issue orders to cancel the orders of their predecessors. But there’s also limits to what these orders can achieve. On this episode of Freedom Alive®, Liberty Counsel Action’s Policy Analyst and Copywriter Abigail Forman discusses what needs to happen to codify President Trump's executive actions.

Each week on Freedom Alive®, we will alert you to new government overreaches and update you on existing legal battles. We will tell you about the victories people of faith are winning and how you, too, can fight back and get involved to keep your freedom alive!

