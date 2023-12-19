Create New Account
Anna Perez: The Self-Appointed American Royal Family Thinks They’re Unstoppable!
Leona Wind
Published 2 months ago

Hunter Biden just skipped his deposition this morning. Republicans responded with initiating contempt of Congress proceedings. But will it even matter? Or will the entire Biden crime family just walk away scot-free like they always have? It seems we’ve created a monster.

trumpalex jonesrussiavaccinebidenputindepopulationfaucimodernapfizerklaus schwab

