BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Harry Springford Williams and Brian on Interdimensionality & Cosmology
Brian Ruhe
Brian Ruhe
125 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
0 view • 02/19/2023

Revolution Radio Jan. 31 episode of The Brian Ruhe Show at Studio B at https://revolution.radio/ Harry Springford Williams, 57, in Queensland. Website:
https://harrythebusker.weebly.com/science-and-religion.html


 Part 1 - 4 min. on Planetary Acquisition

Part 2 – 48 min. with Harry

Topics:

Harry Springford Williams, 57, in Queensland called in with Skype so his sound quality was far superior to people who phone in. He talked about the book of Enoch so, Oh! I thought, another Christian worldview on E.T.s, but no. Harry has a broad view and most of what he talked about is out of my depth so this makes for a different but useful video.

He talked about advanced ancient civilizations, Viktor Schauberger at: https://pks.or.at/en/ who said “One simply has to think 180° in the opposite direction.”

Keywords
alienscosmologyufosdimensionsbuddhismbrian ruheharry springford williams
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy