Panel on Communicating with the Dead - Part 2 of 3

Part 2 of 3. David Graham shared a past life regression session and a communication with his late father in law. Rebecca Borneman confirmed these experiences and added her own, including a UFO sighting and a spiritual direction session with a counselor. Rebecca Borneman shared her paranormal experience in England, linking it to a Civil War battle site. Brian transitioned the discussion to other topics, including Kevin's craft sightings and experiences. Dr. Karin McLeod presented a photo resembling a figure seen by others, noting its striking features. She recounted her own missing time experiences, one as a child in Arizona and another in Mexico, and how these events influenced her life and understanding. Karin also discussed a recent incident on a cruise ship where she noticed a significant time discrepancy, emphasizing the transformative impact of such experiences on her perspective and healing.

Outline

• David Graham shares his experiences with his late father in law and past life regression sessions, highlighting the importance of consciousness and spiritual connections.

Personal Experiences and Confirmations

• Brian shares his childhood experiences with astral projection and the impact of reading Robert Monroe's book.

• Rebecca Borneman confirms Kevin's experiences and shares her own encounters with telekinesis and enhanced abilities after UFO sightings.

• David Graham recounts a session with a development circle and a message from his late father in law, emphasizing the importance of communication with spirits.

• Rebecca Borneman shares a story about her mother passing through a wall and the confirmation from her sisters. She discusses the importance of understanding consciousness and the connection to greater reality, including UFOs and ETs.

Final Sharing and Reflections

• Rebecca Borneman shares a story about a friend experiencing a deceased cat and the confirmation from her sister.

• Rebecca recounts a haunting experience in England and the importance of documenting and sharing these stories.

• Rebecca shares a story about a spiritual direction session with a counselor and the confirmation of spirits.

• The panel reflects on the significance of their shared experiences and the importance of continued exploration and understanding of consciousness and a greater reality.

Rebecca's Paranormal Experience in England

• Rebecca Borneman shares her experience of seeing a hooded figure in England, which she believes was part of the paranormal.

• She mentions that her brother is in England and that the area had a significant battle during the Civil War.

• Rebecca explains that the paranormal event combined with the historical significance of the area made the experience unusual.

• Two weeks later, the owner of the house called back to confirm the records, adding to the mystery.

Dr. Karin McLeod's Presentation

• Dr. Karin McLeod begins by sharing a picture relevant to the discussion, which she found after Rebecca's request.

• Aurora Belcea and other participants express their familiarity with the picture, noting its striking features like the green eyes and iridescent color.

• Dr. Karin McLeod describes the picture's details, including the hair, skin color, and clothing, comparing it to the person they are discussing.

• She shares a personal anecdote about a birth certificate with a quote that resonates with her understanding of spiritual and physical experiences.

Experiences of Missing Time

• Dr. Karin McLeod discusses her experiences of missing time, one as a child in the same area as Travis Walton and another as a teenager in Mazatlan, Mexico.

• She explains that these experiences stayed with her throughout her life, influencing her understanding and perspective.

• Dr. Karin McLeod shares a recent experience on a cruise ship where she noticed a significant time discrepancy, which she believes was related to her missing time experiences.

• She mentions that these events have enlightened her and helped her understand her life in a new way.