22 views • 12/08/2023

EPOCH TV | American Thought Leaders with Jan Jekielek:


Matt Taibbi: New Whistleblower Docs Expose Key Tactics of the Censorship Industrial Complex




"They view things like the Donald Trump campaign, or Brexit, or the Catalan independence movement, or the Proud Boys, or a whole series of domestic political movements as existential threats that need to be stopped by any means necessary, up to and including the use of censorship techniques or even - in some cases we found maybe - even infiltration, the use of sock puppet accounts to get into some of these groups, divide them, create diversionary tactics - I mean, they're using basically the same counterterrorism tactics that they applied to the propaganda of al Qaeda and ISIS now to domestic groups." -




@mtaibbi


@JanJekielek




🔴WATCH on @AmThoughtLeader


https://x.com/JanJekielek/status/1732854916694286589?s=20

jan jekielekamerican thought leadersepoch tvmatt taibbi
