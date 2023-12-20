Create New Account
Get Ready for 'Q-DAY'! Incoming Global Cyber Event Will Crack Codes, Exposing Digital Data and More
- There may come a day when super-powered machines known as quantum computers can crack the codes that safeguard our digital data. That includes the codes that encrypt data across our public networks and protect information in places like banks, government agencies, and major companies.


It's known as "Q-Day." It'll be a massive turning point for how the world thinks about digital privacy, as it could put confidential information at risk of exposure.


Cybersecurity experts don't all agree on when this day will arrive. Some researchers predict that "Q-Day" will come sometime in the middle of the century, according to Reuters. Others think it's set to arrive much sooner.


"Q-Day" might come by 2025, Tilo Kunz, the executive vice president of the Canadian cybersecurity firm Quantum Defen5e, told officials at the US Department of Defense, according to Reuters. #breaking #qDay #News


Learn More:

https://www.businessinsider.com/q-day-2025-cybersecurity-quantum-computing-data-security-privacy-china-2023-12


Learn More: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/...

