Get Ready for 'Q-DAY'! Incoming Global Cyber Event Will Crack Codes, Exposing Digital Data and More

- There may come a day when super-powered machines known as quantum computers can crack the codes that safeguard our digital data. That includes the codes that encrypt data across our public networks and protect information in places like banks, government agencies, and major companies.
It's known as "Q-Day." It'll be a massive turning point for how the world thinks about digital privacy, as it could put confidential information at risk of exposure.
Cybersecurity experts don't all agree on when this day will arrive. Some researchers predict that "Q-Day" will come sometime in the middle of the century, according to Reuters. Others think it's set to arrive much sooner.
"Q-Day" might come by 2025, Tilo Kunz, the executive vice president of the Canadian cybersecurity firm Quantum Defen5e, told officials at the US Department of Defense, according to Reuters. #breaking #qDay #News
Learn More:
https://www.businessinsider.com/q-day-2025-cybersecurity-quantum-computing-data-security-privacy-china-2023-12
Learn More: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/...
Your Support of Independent Media Is Appreciated.
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/DAHBOO7
Socials~
DLive- https://dlive.tv/DAHBOO7
Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/dahboo7
UWN Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/DAHBOO7/
👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon
https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf
👉 ClimateViewer
https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos
Shared from and subscribe to:
DAHBOO77
https://www.youtube.com/c/DAHBOO77/videos
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.