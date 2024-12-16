"ROGER WATERS: HOW CAN ANYONE REMAIN SILENT ON PALESTINE?

'I can't stand by silent and indifferent like Brian May or Elton John, they have different pasts, and maybe they believe Keir Starmer's rank, disgusting bull**** cheering on the boys to go on their spy missions over Gaza.'

'How anyone can stand by silent and indifferent now while this genocide is being committed in Gaza and the occupied West Bank in Palestine, I do not know.'"