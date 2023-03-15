Jussie Smollett Parody: THE RELUCTANT HERO

A COMEDIC Parody recap of the outrageous JUSSIE SMOLLETT Parody / Story as told by Juicy.

In the Jussie Smollett Parody, follow Jussie Smollett the Reluctant Hero as he navigates through a Polar Vortex into a world of Sexy Nigerians, Gay Superhero Movie Auditions, Sexual Harassment, Sweaty Subway Meat, MAGA-Nums, an Ambiguously Gay Duo, Ultra Big-Headedness, becoming a Rap God and finally rejection.

Make sure you visit us at www.YourThinkingFriend.com to find our videos and commentary.

Make sure you visit our distant cousin at www.CoonWatch.com and view The BedW*nch Song and MANY other videos.

Please note that CoonWatch.com is not a racist site. It is simply a site by "black" contributors who shine the light on those who intend to harm the "black" race from within.

