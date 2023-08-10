Culture War | Guest: Vickie Natale | Organic Body Essentials | CBD | Hemp | Fight Chronic Inflammation

We welcome back Vickie Natale, founder and CEO of Organic Body Essentials. On this episode of Moms On A Mission, Vickie educates us about the health benefits of CBD, hemp and terpenes. She explains how CBD and hemp naturally and safely help our bodies and specifically how these products help fight chronic inflammation. Products like OBE Extreme Terpenes Anytime and PM Drops are highlighted and Vickie offers some suggestions on how to combine other OBE products like Extreme Terpene Anytime drops with Flawless Face Serum to create a unique blend that is nourishing and healing for the face, neck and decolletage. Vickie goes on to share some great testimonials from customers who have experienced amazing health benefits from taking these and other OBE products. Vickie offers our audience a SPECIAL INCREASED Moms On A Mission discount with the offer code MISSION for 3 days!





Sponsors:

www.bh-pm.com - Tell them Moms on a Mission sent you.

www.mypillow.com - Use promo code mission for up to 66% off your order.

www.meehanmd.com - Use promo code moms10 for 10% off your order.

www.bravetv.store/mission - Use promo code mission for $20 off your first

order.

www.organicbodyessentials.com - Use promo code mission for 5% off your order.





Links:

www.Obe.organicbodyessentials.com

[email protected]

www.organicbodyessentials.com

www.momsonamission.net



