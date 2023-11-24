Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on November 22-23





▪️On Tuesday night, Russian fighters destroyed four unmanned AFU motor boats near Yevpatoriya. The boats were destroyed by Russian Navy ships after discovering them near Lake Donuzlav.





▪️In addition, the AFU again attacked Crimea with Mugin-5 airplane-type drones. All of them were intercepted by air defense units near Cape Tarkhankut and Chornomorske and did not manage to cause any damage.





▪️In the Soledar direction, there is fighting for tactical heights near Klishchiivka. The situation in the area is shrouded in a "fog of war", but it is known that the Russian Armed Forces have entrenched themselves in the previously occupied positions and are eliminating the enemy's manpower and equipment.





▪️On the southern flank of Avdiivka, in the industrial zone near the Yasynuvata-2 station, Russian fighters again carried out a successful attack. Five buildings that had previously housed Ukrainian formations were taken in a swift attack.





▪️n addition, Russian servicemen began using RBK-500 cluster bombs in Avdiivka. The new type of shells will help destroy the enemy's manpower even more successfully, which will facilitate a further offensive at the site.





▪️In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy again attacked Russian positions several times in the direction of Robotyne and Verbove. After having failed to achieve success and losing several pieces of equipment, the AFU retreated to their original positions.





▪️The AFU have once again become active in the landings near the village of Krynky. They managed to slightly expand their zone of control to the south and move fresh forces into the village.