They Shall Cast Out Demons Episode 4

Both John the Baptist and Jesus identified many of the members of the Sanhedrin and religious hierarchy as a “brood of vipers.” As we continue to study the Scriptures, it is becoming abundantly apparent that this statement is not a hyperbolic metaphor. Satan and his underlings desperately fear the authority possessed by God’s people, and therefore masquerade as angels of light to confuse and neutralize them. Calling evil good, and good evil, they are masters of projection; they mock those who exercise their God-given authority in an attempt to discourage them from plundering hell and bringing healing and deliverance to the lost and dying. In this 4th episode, Nephilim Priests & Demons, Scott peels back the mask to identify these otherworldly mockers whom Jude warned us of that have crept in amongst us unaware, as well as the danger of believing and repeating their blasphemous lies.

Understanding is the key to bearing fruit that remains.—Matthew 13:23