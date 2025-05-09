BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Tech Titans Warn: AI Could Wipe Us Out | 40K FootView Ep. 53
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
4 months ago

In this eye-opening episode of 40,000ft View, host Sean Morgan sits down with inventor and freedom advocate Jovan Hutton Pulitzer to tackle critical issues facing America and the world:


Election Integrity Crisis: Why paper ballots, precinct accountability, and contract law—not technology—are the keys to securing elections. The shocking loopholes allowing non-citizens to vote and how to close them.


AI’s Double-Edged Sword: From medical breakthroughs to existential threats—why tech moguls like Elon Musk warn AI could destroy humanity within decades. The dangers of digital voting, robotic warfare, and AI-driven disinformation.


Robotics Revolution: How automation could restore U.S. manufacturing, but at what cost? The ethical lines we must draw to prevent a dystopian future of AI companions and weaponized machines.


Human Connection vs. Digital Isolation: Why social media and AI friendships are eroding our humanity—and how to reclaim real relationships in a tech-dominated world.


Pulitzer, a technologist with patents on 15 billion global devices, delivers a urgent message: Technology can save or enslave us—it’s our choice.Jovan Hutton


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


