Extra Bright (1996, Playstation)
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
7 followers
6 views • 4 months ago

Extra Bright (エクストラブライト) is a rail shooter developed by To One and published by ASCII Soft. It was only released in Japan.

You control a spaceship along a fixed path, and you can only move to the left and right. At the start of the game, you choose one out of three pilot for your ship. Each will give attributes regarding attack, defence and speed. After the first stage, you can freely select different secondary weapons for your ship. You have a main weapon and two secondary weapons. The secondary weapons use different amounts from an energy gauge when used. The gauge will afterwords refill over time. Another energy gauge is used when you use rapid steering to the left or right. It can be refilled by collecting certain cubes within in the stages. There are also other cubes which upgrade you main weapon.

Keywords
playstationshootemuprailshooterascii softto one
