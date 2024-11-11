❗️🇷🇺🇺🇦 Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine: highlights of the week November 4-10, 2024

▪️Massive raids on enemy facilities in Odesa Region continued throughout the week. Arrivals of Geran-2 drones were recorded both in Odessa itself and in Bolgrad and Izmail.



▪️Russian troops operated in the locations where AFU aviation is based in various regions of Ukraine. Gerans attacked the airfields of Starokostyantyniv, Myrhorod and Ozerne, several arrivals of guided missiles X-69 in Vasylkiv.



▪️Ukrainian forces, meanwhile, struck at Russia's rear regions with long-range UAVs. In the Republic of Dagestan, a UJ-22 drone attacked a Russian Navy flotilla dock in the industrial zone of Kaspiysk; the ships suffered no damage.



▪️In addition, drone attacks on rear facilities of the fuel and energy complex resumed again. In Saratov, debris from one of the downed UAVs damaged a tank with flammable substances; the fire was promptly extinguished.



▪️In the Tula region, a group of ten Ukrainian drones attacked the town of Aleksin. Some of them landed on the territory of a chemical plant, another UAV struck a nearby thermal power plant.



▪️At the end of the week, enemy drones attempted to strike facilities in the Moscow region. Over 30 vehicles were intercepted, but a woman was injured when one of them fell.



▪️In the Glushkovsky district of Kursk Oblast, the Russian Armed Forces planted mines in the gaps in the defense line previously made by the AFU. In Suzhansky district, a Russian armored group attacked toward Staraya Sorochina, advancing several kilometers.



▪️On the Slobozhanske direction, fierce fighting continued in the area of the Travyanske Reservoir near Hlyboke. On the opposite bank, AFU positions were hit, from where Russian servicemen were fired on.



Source @rybar





