BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Is Your Religion a Cult Beware
pastorbobncc
pastorbobncc
28 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
43 views • 03/09/2024

False Religion, are You In a Cult, Here is the test? There is no neutral ground, this simple test will determine if your religion is a cult or not?

 

Dr. Walter Martin in his classic “Kingdom of the cults” gives us three determining factors, any one of which puts your religion in the cult column?

First; Jesus Christ is not God; He is a created being who had a beginning.

Second; They have inspired writings other than The Bible.

Third; Theirs is the only true religion.

Visit the Website at https://pastorbobncc.wixsite.com/mysite

E-mail Pastor Bob at [email protected]

Pastor Bob Sound Cloud Music https://soundcloud.com/user-786446943

 


Keywords
islamdemonculttrancecultswitchmormonspellwizardseervoodoosorcerertelepathywatchtowersoothsaying
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy