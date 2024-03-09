Is Your Religion a Cult Beware

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
False Religion, are You In a Cult, Here is the test? There is no neutral ground, this simple test will determine if your religion is a cult or not?
Dr. Walter Martin in his classic “Kingdom of the cults” gives us three determining factors, any one of which puts your religion in the cult column?
First; Jesus Christ is not God; He is a created being who had a beginning.
Second; They have inspired writings other than The Bible.
Third; Theirs is the only true religion.
