DOJ Investigation Proves The Biden Admin Not Only Aided & Abetted Child Sex Traffickers

DOJ Investigation Proves The Biden Admin Not Only Aided and Abetted Child Sex Traffickers But Oversaw and Funded Them
Pam Bondi Reveals The Biden Regime Allowed The Transfer Of Over $7 MILLION for The Trafficking of Children into the US For Just One Human Trafficker's Operation - This Smuggler Made "Over $40K Per Victim," and Profited $18 MILLION - Bondi