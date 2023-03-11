© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2023.03.09 Now the CCP, Russia and the U.S. are fighting for the final say in Europe. The CCP and the U.S. are fighting to be the world’s biggest power. XI “the Dead Emperor” fancies to become emperor of the whole mankind.
现在中共、俄罗斯和美国争的是欧洲的话语权。中共和美国争的是全世界老大的霸权。习死皇要当的全人类的皇帝。