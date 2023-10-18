BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Missile Hits Christian Hospital In Gaza SPECIAL REPORT!
The Velain Report
The Velain Report
38 views • 10/18/2023

Join us for our afternoon podcast at The Velain Report to learn more! Wednesday Afternoon 10/18/23 at 12pm noon.

TVR SPECIAL REPORT:

https://rumble.com/v3pzfhy-missle-hits-christian-hospital-in-gaza-special-report.html


Be sure to visit us at: https://www.TheVelainReport.com


Watch the Velain Report podcast in video format here:
https://www.youtube.com/@TheVelainReport77


Download the Spreaker podcast app here and take us with you:

https://www.spreaker.com/podcast-app



SUPPORT THE VELAIN REPORT PODCAST:

By visiting our website at: https://www.TheVelainReport.com


Stripe: https://donate.stripe.com/cN2eVb4PP4wX1rOfZ0


Paypal: https://www.paypal.com/biz/fund?id=PUDGHV7WL6E6E  


Our Patreon Page: https://www.patreon.com/HolyImpactMinistries


Or you can send to: Holy Impact Ministries P.O. Box 233 Carrollton Ohio 44615


Email:

[email protected]

newsreportpodcastchristianisraelinformationgazahospitalmisslevelain
