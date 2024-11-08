INSIDE THE 2024 ELECTION WITH DEL BIGTREE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del details his personal experience as a citizen, and not as CEO of ICAN, where he worked behind the scenes for 18 months in the Robert F. Kennedy Jr. campaign. Del chronicles his experience behind RFK, Jr.’s historic run for President, his decision to run as an independent, and the improbable move joining forces with Donald Trump.
