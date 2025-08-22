8/22/25 TRUMP: USA Vs Fink BR/WEF/EU, Bolt_n Raid, Br_nnan Flees USA, Ukra_ne Blackrock

8/22/25 President Trump faces down EU, NATO, Larry Fink, WEF, as EU Tariff Deal held hostage by un-elected EU Com. Van der Leyen over Digital Services (surveillance) Act & Ukraine Security Guarantees. Russia & the USA are the last bastions of Freedom in Western Civilization vs. Globalist Cartel Babylon trying to reboot their power w/Fink's Blackrock take over of the WEF & 1T$ plan to build Ukraine into the Capitol of Globalist Control! Pray for President Trump & his Team! Full Armor of God & Prayer as we commit to defeating the Globalist economy of sin & slavery! We ARE FREE!





Israeli Senior Gov't Cyber Intel. Official, ex-IDF, Alexandrovich, charged w attempted rape of minor in Vegas, flees to Israel:

https://greatreporter.com/2025/08/16/from-las-vegas-to-the-negev-israel-faces-scandals-over-pedophilia-and-child-abuse/





Alexandr Dugin: Russia is in a Civil War vs Ukraine/Globalists:

https://banned.video/watch?id=68a8d8e10415edb70b590622





ODNI Gabbard strips 37 more Russia collusion criminals National Security Clearances:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/08/breaking-tulsi-strips-security-clearances-37-deep-state/





Trump-Putin-Zelensky Tri-lat Peace Accord meeting to be held in Budapest:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/08/white-house-is-preparing-trump-putin-zelensky-trilateral/





DNI Gabbard: Slashing ODNI Staff by 40%!

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/08/political-earthquake-tulsi-gabbard-slashes-40-office-director/





Lisa Cook, Fed Governor, accused of mortgage fraud, asked to resign:

https://nypost.com/2025/08/20/business/trump-demands-fed-governor-lisa-cook-resign-amid-mortgage-fraud-allegations/





General David Allvin fired: Chief of Staff, Airforce, NATO Training Commander- Afghanistan:

https://www.the-sun.com/news/14999482/air-force-chief-david-allvin-retiring/





Allen & Co Sun Valley "summer camp for billionaires":

https://www.mtexpress.com/news/2025-allen-co-guest-list-dates-confirmed/article_3b39e16a-dfac-4645-b04d-417584154125.html

