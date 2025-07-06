It's all connected! Nothing is a coincidence!

Follow 7SEES Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qKT8Jtil6Gk

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1933745560252461098?t=-hsdFS4ztNr2RIpOr3caTA&s=19





isreal leading the bioconvergence revolution https://search.brave.com/search?q=isreal+leading+the+bioconvergence+revolution+&source=web&summary=1&conversation=676aebf7de6eaaed47ebce

.

Canada at the forefront of standardization for the biodigital convergence https://search.brave.com/search?q=Canada+at+the+forefront+of+standardization+for+the+biodigital+convergence+&source=web&summary=1&conversation=8945e923631b0ba03e30cf

.

which country is funding the bioconvergence revolution the most? https://search.brave.com/search?q=which+country+is+funding+the+bioconvergence+revolution+the+most%3F&source=web&summary=1&conversation=ef6c31a73982f0c1e6d13c

￼￼￼

.

https://t.me/NONVAXER420rumble/70399

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1932178614415430120?t=l_OQfORIDELvDdG-HAW-mg&s=19





Global foresight biodigital convergence https://search.brave.com/search?q=global+foresight+biodigital+convergence&source=android&summary=1&conversation=c9f52b3c6e6cdc02674e4c

.

Global Foresight Factory https://www.foresightfactory.co/biodigital-convergence/

￼￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1932190817743233401?t=5M9FssYmBsWQm0YvRcgY5Q&s=19





who is the global foresight group https://search.brave.com/search?q=who+is+the+global+foresight+group&source=android&summary=1&conversation=e1b79b5e61f596e1d4c0e6

.

Global Foresight Funding https://search.brave.com/search?q=global+foresight+group+funding&source=android&summary=1&conversation=a340b6f1ccd66063496642

.

global foresight group policy Horizons Canada https://search.brave.com/search?q=global+foresight+group+policy+Horizons+Canada&source=android&summary=1&conversation=b641dc91beeafe6b6cfae5

￼￼￼

.

"The vision of the National Nanotechnology Initiative (NNI) is a future in which the ability to understand and control matter at the nanoscale" nano.gov

.

"Scientists and engineers across many fields and disciplines are united by their work at the nanoscale. Their diverse efforts have helped produce everything from faster microchips to powerful mRNA vaccines" https://www.nano.gov/anniversarysymposium





"The biodigital convergence describes the intersection, and in some cases merging, of biological and digital technologies.

Biodigital technologies include mRNA vaccines used to treat COVID-19"

.

"The term bio-digital convergence denotes the convergence of engineering, nanotechnology, biotechnology, information technology and cognitive science"