How Ukraine FPV drones Truck Attack Happened?
300 views • 3 months ago

Ukrainian engineers designed a clever drone-launching system disguised as ordinary wooden cabins mounted on the backs of cargo trucks.

These mobile containers looked like simple rural sheds, but inside they held reinforced structures, hidden launch platforms, battery charging stations, and remote-controlled roof mechanisms.

The design allowed for drones to be launched either vertically or at an angle, depending on their type, while built-in signal shielding helped them avoid early detection by Russian surveillance.

Once these mobile silos were ready, Ukrainian intelligence operatives—possibly with help from local sympathizers—moved them deep into Russian territory.

The trucks were quietly driven to pre-selected sites near key airbases, parked in places like forests, farms, or industrial areas where they blended into the landscape.

They remained dormant for days or even weeks, with drones pre-loaded, charged, and waiting for the command to strike.

When the time came, encrypted activation signals were sent remotely.

The roofs of the containers slid open, and the drones lifted off—some vertically, others using ramps or compressed-air launch systems for a silent start.

Mirrored - AiTelly

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

Keywords
russiaukrainespiderweb
