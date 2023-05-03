Where is America in End Times Bible Prophecy? What Happens? - Dr. John Barnett [mirrored]

Mirrored copy of "Q&A: WHERE IS AMERICA IN GOD'S END OF DAYS BIBLICAL PROPHECIES & WHAT MAY HAPPEN TO AMERICA" posted 14 April 2023 on the DTBM channel on YouTube.

.

WHAT HAPPENS TO THE USA? FIVE SOBERING POSSIBILITIES:

1 — We ALIGN as Part of the Antichrist's Revived Roman Empire of the West.

2 — We IMPLODE Financially because of the 30+ Trillion Dollar Debt Bomb, break into smaller parts, and stop being powerful.

3 — We EXPLODE when Russia stops threatening and actually launches 2-4 of those Sarmat Missiles.

4 — We FADE OUT under an EMP Blackout strike from China, N. Korea, Russia, or Iran.

5 — We DRY OUT under the 1,200-year Mega-drought we see unfolding in the West right now.

.

God has Prophetic Parameters:

1 — God Says that 4 Kingdoms Fulfill His Plans until the End (Daniel 2:36-45; 7:2-8).

2 — Jerusalem is the Central Focus of God’s Plans for the End, plus the People of the Roman Empire (Daniel 9:24-27).

3 — The Final War has armies from the East, North, and South joining the Western Ruler who is the AntiChrist of the Roman Empire (Daniel 11:40-45; Rev. 16, 19)

.

The Roman Empire Has Never Ceased—It Just Morphs:

1 — The Roman Empire ruled 5M Square Miles (MSM), and declined in the East from 746 BC—1453 AD.

2 — Then the Ottoman Empire ruled 5.2 MSM from 1453-1918.

3 — The Portuguese Empire ruled 5.5 MSM from 1415-1820 AD.

4 — The Spanish Empire ruled 5.3 MSM from 1492-1810.

5 — The French Empire ruled 4.4 MSM from 1800-1900.

6 — The British Empire ruled 13.7 MSM (biggest) from 1700-1922.

7 — America was a part of the British Empire and now is the current world power 1922-2022.

.

.

.

.

.

Luke 21:36 (NKJV): "Watch therefore, and pray always that you may be counted worthy to escape all these things that will come to pass, and to stand before the Son of Man."

.

John 3:16-18 (NKJV): "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life."

.

Revelation 3:10-11 (NKJV): "Because you have kept My command to persevere, I also will keep you from the hour of trial which shall come upon the whole world, to test those who dwell on the earth. Behold, I am coming quickly!"

.

God bless you. Maranatha!

