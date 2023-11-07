Dhillon: U.S. Government Cannot Be Subsidizing Censorship

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
An independent media group is suing the Federal government and NewsGuard, a private company that rates news sites on credibility and trust, accusing them of violating the First Amendment. One America's Daniel Baldwin with more.
