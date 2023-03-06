© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CRIMINAL BLACKMAIL: This Is Not New
WHO whistleblower, Astrid Stuckelberger;
Governments and U.S. Supreme Court Justices have been blackmailed, their family to be killed, the children to be kidnapped and killed or abused. WHO involved in horrible blackmail corruption and linked to Jeffrey Epstein.…