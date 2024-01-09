Hamas rockets instead launched from northern Gaza to Tel Aviv

Al-Qassam Brigades of Hamas' right wing again launched a series of rockets which swept across the city of Tel Aviv and its surroundings. The rockets were fired from pockets of Palestinian Resistance north of Gaza, where Israel claims it has completed its operations in the area. The largest rocket fired by the resistance, underscored the strong message that Hamas's impunity is still in full swing.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.