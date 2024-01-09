Create New Account
Hamas rockets instead launched from northern Gaza to Tel Aviv
The Prisoner
8958 Subscribers
155 views
Published 2 months ago

Al-Qassam Brigades of Hamas' right wing again launched a series of rockets which swept across the city of Tel Aviv and its surroundings. The rockets were fired from pockets of Palestinian Resistance north of Gaza, where Israel claims it has completed its operations in the area. The largest rocket fired by the resistance, underscored the strong message that Hamas's impunity is still in full swing.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

hamasrocketstel avivnorthern gaza

