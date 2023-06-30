The Inventor of Fiber Optics & Laser Guided Weapons

A man from Ghana -- Dr. Thomas Mensah-- invented Fiber Optics and smart munitions/ precision weapons for the Pentagon. Without Fiber Optics cables there would be no Google or Facebook or Amazon or Tiktok or YouTube or live streaming or high speed internet etc. His invention has literally made the American economy trillions of dollars and created numerous billionaires for America and Europe and Asia. He is the president & CEO of Georgia Aerospace Systems which manufactures composite materials for the Pentagon to use for advanced aircraft and missiles.

He was chosen to work on specialized projects for NASA (superconductors in communication applications); the USA military (the smart munitions Picatinny Arsenal); and the U.S Department of Energy (fiber optics sensors for highway traffic monitoring). He also led a team in the design of one of the most advanced scalable high vacuum radio frequency sputtering systems used for manufacturing electronic products like computer chips. He is the chairman of Lightwave Systems which is a fiber optics company that builds broadband networks in America and in southern Sahara Africa.