His ears, tail, legs were gone, he was about to freeze in the middle of a snow covered road

Pitiful Animal
June 15, 2023
A puppy had its legs, ears, and tail cut off by someone and left in the middle of the road covered with white snow
Achilles was only 2 months old, it' was scary to think about how he felt then.
How the boy was afraid of people and how painful everything was for him
Did the boy deserve to be in this situation?
Honestly, I didn't have enough words to describe how I felt at that time.
The boy Achilles was safe in the vet.
A lot of people were worried about him and gave this little guy strength to fight
This boy was already a very brave and true hero and he should know about it
The patient's condition was stable, he liked to eat very much
He went to the toilet well, played by himself, arranged the furniture
For us, each dog was a separate love and Achilles
The surgery to amputate the fingers had been performed
There would be another surgery to remove the bony protrusion under the tail but not then.
Things could not be done quickly because Achilles was still a puppy
After the coma, Achilles was a little tired
But the boy ate, played, and began to communicate
The boy Achilles feeling good, normal pressure and temperature
At night, he stayed in a small cage under the dropper
He was a puppy with his own personality, playful and kind
The puppy was wonderful, did not require any special care
Every day, he was learning how to get around, eat on time, got used to the street and how to behave at home
Achilles grew up every day and was satisfied with his new skills
He walked steady as hard as any dog in the world
We were looking for a family for him
If you want to become a loyal family with this guy, please contact us as soon as possible.
