His ears, tail, legs were gone, he was about to freeze in the middle of a snow covered road

A puppy had its legs, ears, and tail cut off by someone and left in the middle of the road covered with white snow

Achilles was only 2 months old, it' was scary to think about how he felt then.

How the boy was afraid of people and how painful everything was for him

Did the boy deserve to be in this situation?

Honestly, I didn't have enough words to describe how I felt at that time.





The boy Achilles was safe in the vet.

A lot of people were worried about him and gave this little guy strength to fight

This boy was already a very brave and true hero and he should know about it

The patient's condition was stable, he liked to eat very much

He went to the toilet well, played by himself, arranged the furniture

For us, each dog was a separate love and Achilles





The surgery to amputate the fingers had been performed

There would be another surgery to remove the bony protrusion under the tail but not then.

Things could not be done quickly because Achilles was still a puppy

After the coma, Achilles was a little tired

But the boy ate, played, and began to communicate





The boy Achilles feeling good, normal pressure and temperature

At night, he stayed in a small cage under the dropper

He was a puppy with his own personality, playful and kind

The puppy was wonderful, did not require any special care

Every day, he was learning how to get around, eat on time, got used to the street and how to behave at home

Achilles grew up every day and was satisfied with his new skills

He walked steady as hard as any dog in the world

We were looking for a family for him

If you want to become a loyal family with this guy, please contact us as soon as possible.

