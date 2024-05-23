New: All ATM’s and Banks Closed 05222024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Prophecy Club with Stan Johnson
May 23, 2024
Today Pastor Stan talks about the Fall of the Dollar, the New Madrid Earthquake, a Wealth Transfer, the Internal Revolution, and Donald Trump. In other news, we look at a new dream from Vicki called: Where is all the money. According to a lot of prophecies, ATM’s and Banks will soon close, and we will be forced to use a Digital Dollar.
00:00 - Intro
02:58 - Points
03:49 - Hannity Video
06:17 - Prophecy Club Gold
08:18 - Where is the Money
11:12 - Death of the Dollar
17:52 - Internal Revolution in China
20:48 - New Digital Checkbook
23:39 - American Flag Digital Dollar
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4wp96q-new-all-atms-and-banks-closed-05222024.html