MAiD, Mental Illness & End of Life Care In Canada with Dr. Margaret Cottle & Alex Schadenburg (Part 2)
Faytene TV
Faytene TV
12 views • 10/16/2023

This is part 2 of our interview with Dr. Margaret Cottle and Alex Schadenburg on the topic of the expansion of Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) in Canada.


In our discussion, Cottle and Schadenberg share insights on the real reason why some Canadians choose to die by assisted death, and what we can do to show compassion to those around us in their time of need.


This interview also features “Sam’s Story”, courtesy of No Options No Choice.  


Dr. Margaret Cottle is the assistant professor in the Division of Palliative Care from the University of British Columbia, and Alex Schadenburg is the executive director of the Euthanasia Prevention Coalition.  


Thanks for joining us. 


Faytene.tv is a listener-supported program. To help us produce more interviews on essential topics for our nation, please click here to donate: https://www.faytene.tv/donate

If you want to be sure and never miss an episode, sign up for our email list here:https://madmimi.com/signups/72187/join


ALSO, FIND US AT:

Main Site: https://www.faytene.tv/

Free App: https://apple.co/3rgzcfC

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3d7XyTz

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/faytenetv

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/faytene 

Twitter: https://twitter.com/faytene

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/channels/faytenetv

Bitchute: www.bitchute.com/channel/faytenetv

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/faytenetv

Gab: https://gab.com/faytene


#faytene #canada #maid #doctor #euthanasia #medicine #palliative #care #life #prevention #coalition #elders #parliament #c314

lifeparliamentmedicinecanadapreventiondoctoreuthanasiacareelderscoalitionmaidpalliativefaytenec314
