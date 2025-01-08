Dust In The Eyes: Kiev Tried To Divert Attention From Failing On All Fronts

In the Kursk Region, the Russian Armed Forces have been holding back the Ukrainian troops’ onslaught in the Sudzha – Bolshoye Soldatskoye direction for the second day. Kiev repeatedly threw infantry and armoured vehicles into the battle, but did not succeed. The Ukrainian side lost at least 35 armored vehicles, including Western-made tanks, as well as more than a few hundred personnel in those attacks.

Ukrainian soldiers captured in the Berdin farmstead area said that up to 50 percent of their infantry were prisoners or forcibly mobilized persons. The Russian Armed Forces took advantage of the adversary’s distraction by these politically motivated actions and launched an offensive. They managed to enter Malaya Loknya on the northern flank and advance in Makhnovka, a couple of kilometers from Sudzha. The Russians are also completing the assault on the village of Russkoye Porechnoye.

To crown it all, in the Kursk direction, there has been an unprecedented number of combat sorties by Russian aircraft. Bombing raids from the air are going on non-stop.

In the Toretsk direction, fighting along the main streets has shifted to the western and northern parts of the city, where the remaining Ukrainian units are holding their defenses. They are deploying many drones to strike Russian assault groups, but the current situation for the Ukrainian Armed Forces is unenviable. We can expect Toretsk to fall soon.

East of Pokrovsk, Russian forces are making their way to the road junction north of Vozdvizhenka while fighting continues in neighboring Elizavetovka and Baranivka. The Russians are trying to cut off the Pokrovsk supply routes from the west.

Kurakhove has been completely captured by the Russian army. A “pocket” appears again to the west of the city, which causes panic in the ranks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The fighting in this direction continues. Russian troops have already taken over Petropavlovka, and have expanded their zone of control south-west of Zelenivka.

The moral and psychological condition of the Ukrainian army has substantially worsened. Case in point: the desertion of 50 Ukrainian servicemen from the Anna Kievskaya brigade while they were training in France. On their return home to Ukraine, another 1,700 men left the brigade unauthorized. Amid this, the Verkhovna Rada announced that the mobilization age in Ukraine would be lowered to 18 years in 2025.

https://southfront.press/kiev-tried-to-divert-attention-from-failing-on-all-fronts/