US "Peace" President Drops Bombs, Green-Lights New Warplane

- Despite distancing itself from the corporate-funded “Project 2025” policy papers, the Trump administration is now systematically implementing every aspect of the policy blueprint;

- The Trump administration has announced what is likely to be a multi-trillion dollar, over-budget, over-schedule 6th generation warplane built by notoriously corrupt and incompetent aerospace manufacturer Boeing - the stated purpose according to the Trump administration is to establish air dominance around the globe (rather than defending American airspace);

- As the Trump administration continues Biden-era wars, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has proposed renaming the Department of Defense to the “Department of War,” part of a disturbing trend of embracing militarism and war abroad;

- As the US continues negotiating with Russia regarding the war in Ukraine, it poses as a “mediator” in what is actually its own proxy war on Russia, demonstrating dishonesty and bad faith;

- Senior members of the Trump administration “accidentally” invited a member of the US media into a Signal chat group discussing military operations against Yemen, most likely as an attempt to reinforce propaganda points regarding a supposed US-European “split,” and distract away from US operations against Yemen ultimately being part of a wider proxy war on Iran;

- Also this week, President Trump has endorsed pro-war, pro-interventionist neocon Lindsey Graham for reelection - casting serious doubt on the Trump administration’s goal of fighting against, rather than propping up what is often referred to as the “deep state;”

References:

The New Atlas on X:

https://x.com/BrianJBerletic

Project 2025 - Policy Agenda:

https://www.project2025.org/policy/

Forbes - Boeing Must Now Address Multiple Safety Issues With Its Planes (Mar. 2024):

https://www.forbes.com/sites/marisagarcia/2024/03/04/boeing-must-now-address-multiple-safety-issues-with-its-planes/?sh=5d4ae8562d88

Guardian - Nasa astronauts back on Earth after being stuck months on ISS: ‘grins, ear to ear’ (Mar. 2025):

https://www.theguardian.com/science/2025/mar/18/nasa-astronauts-iss-spacex-dragon-capsule-return-time-sunita-williams-barry-wilmore

Axios - What to know about Boeing's F-47, expected to fly during Trump's term (Mar. 25, 2025):

https://www.axios.com/2025/03/26/boeing-f-47-trump-airforce-technology

US Government Accountability Office - The F-35 Will Now Exceed $2 Trillion As the Military Plans to Fly It Less (May 2024):

https://www.gao.gov/blog/f-35-will-now-exceed-2-trillion-military-plans-fly-it-less





