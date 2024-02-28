The Sharonov Crater On Mars Engineered To Be An All Seeing Eye

The Sharonov Crater is a large crater lying about 2700 km to the northeast of Ascraeus Mons. This crater is home to 2 ancient prime meridians which I have revealed in previous videos. This video now presents another very important purpose of the Sharonov Crater.

When a circle is fit to its perimeter, there is a western bulge that goes beyond the circle. The edge of the bulge can be well fit to an ellipse. When the section of the ellipse fitting the bulge is joined to the white circle, what we have is an image of what looks very much like the cross-section of a human eye. The portion of the ellipse fitting the western bulge has the appearance of the cornea of an eye.

There is a second perimeter of the Sharonov Crater that lies inside the outer perimeter of the crater. The centre of the smaller circle occurs at the location of a bright dot. This centre is the focal point of the “eye”. The most northerly important site which the eye can “see” through its cornea is the Hecates Tholus Caldera and the most southerly site is the Arsia Mons Caldera. The field of view of the Sharonov Crater eye includes all of the major mountains of Mars except for Alba Mons. The great distances to the sites which are in the view of the Sharonov Crater eye precludes straight line sight due to the curvature of the planet. Hence, the viewing of sites by the eye is symbolic only.

It would seem that the group of the 4 giant mountains and the group of the 3 mountains on the Elysium Rise are the most important sites that the Sharonov Crater eye wishes to view. The group of the 4 giant mountians of Olympus Mons, Ascraeus Mons, Pavonis Mons and Arsia Mons form the template for the Vitruvian Martian which I have presented in detail in my video entitled “A Vitruvian Man on Mars Billions of Years Before Da Vince” This video can be found on my EPIPHI channel at https://www.brighteon.com/channel/epiphi . The group of 3 mountains on the Elysium Rise form a giant compass which points to the north pole of the planet. Hence, it would seem that the main purpose of the Sharonov Crater eye is to view and honour the Martian body shape and the planet itself, both products of a Divine Creator which creates everything from basic irrational numbers and the integers of harmonics.

