Richard Gage: 9/11, COVID9/11, & Crime Scene to Courtroom

Richard Gage, AIA, discusses the key evidence which blows holes in the official 9/11 explanation and leads many to classify it as state terrorism. The truth is out, it's just not being televised. He's producing a new film "9/11: Crime Scene to Courtroom" whose evidence has been submitted to an attorney seeking a grand jury investigation and lawsuits against the FBI. He also describes the parallels between 9/11 and COVID-19 which seems to be yet another subsequent and related deep event.





Websites

Richard Gage 911 https://richardgage911.org

Lawyers' Committee for 9/11 Inquiry https://www.lawyerscommitteefor9-11inquiry.org





About Richard Gage

Richard Gage, AIA is an architect of 30 years from the San Francisco Bay Area, a member of the American Institute of Architects, and the founder and former CEO of Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth - now independent at RichardGage911.org.





He, along with his courageous wife and assistant Gail, continues to lead the charge toward a real investigation into the destruction of all three World Trade Center skyscrapers on 9/11 - with weekly video podcast on RichardGage911:UNLEASHED!, periodic conferences such as 9/11CON and the 9/11 Truth Film Festival, weekly TV & Radio Interviews, and monthly speaking engagements.





He has delivered the live multimedia presentation "9/11: Blueprint for Truth" more than 600 times in dozens of foreign countries and 110 American cities to audiences of 100 to 4,000. He has also appeared in more than 600 radio and television interviews.





During his architectural career, He has worked most types of building construction, including numerous fire-proofed, steel-framed buildings—most recently a $400M mixed-use urban project with 1.2 million square feet of retail, 320,000 square feet of mid-rise office space and parking structure, altogether consisting of about 1,200 tons of steel framing.





