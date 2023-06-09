© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
RFK Jr is not anti-vax, but look at the statistics:
Childhood Vaccines are untested. Look at the Stats:
1983 = 10 vaccines
2013 = 32 vaccines
2022 = 74 vaccines
Here are the Autism Rates:
1983 = 1 in 10,000
2013 = 1 in 88
2022 = 1 in 36
2025… estimates 1 in 2