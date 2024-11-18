Mending Fences Cowboy Church --- Sunday November 17th 2024 - PART 2

www.MendingFencesCowboyChurch.com

Welcome to Mending Fences Cowboy Church!

Come be with us on Sunday mornings at 10:00 AM (CST) at Starstruck Farm in Lebanon, TN where we praise the Lord in the cowboy way!

Message titled "The Third Monkey" preached by Pastor Steve Russell.

Watch Part 1 Here: https://www.brighteon.com/e6f9207f-6853-44c3-9633-7ee39ca5ee14