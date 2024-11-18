Mending Fences Cowboy Church --- Sunday November 17th 2024 - PART 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
www.MendingFencesCowboyChurch.com
Welcome to Mending Fences Cowboy Church!
Come be with us on Sunday mornings at 10:00 AM (CST) at Starstruck Farm in Lebanon, TN where we praise the Lord in the cowboy way!
Message titled "The Third Monkey" preached by Pastor Steve Russell.
Watch Part 1 Here: https://www.brighteon.com/e6f9207f-6853-44c3-9633-7ee39ca5ee14