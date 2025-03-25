“Millions and Millions have Died” Hidden Crimes of Big Pharma & Johnson & Johnson w/ Gardiner Harris

Follow and support my work on Substack at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

Investigative journalist, Gardiner Harris, joins the program to share an explosive report he compiled to expose Big Pharma and particularly Johnson and Johnson. Johnson and Johnson has used its incredible power and influence to shield itself from controversy and damaging lawsuits. He uncovers some of the most outrageous crimes in our nations history. Gardiner Harris was the former health reporter for the New York times. He also served as the White House correspondence for the NY Times and worked at the Wall Street Journal and held other prominent positions. You can buy a copy of his new book or learn more about Gardiner at https://GardinerHarris.com

