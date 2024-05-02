😢 Fatal Overdose Crisis: A Million Lives Lost 💔

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🤔 Did you know? Since OxyContin's introduction, over 1 million lives have been claimed by narcotic overdoses. 😔
🤝 Let’s join with Susan Bartz Herrick a retired professor at UNC-Fayetteville, St. Andrews University, and Methodist University. She is also the author of Slow Dancing with the Devil Unveiling a sobering truth about narcotic overdoses. 🕵️💊
👩 She explains that alone In 2023, we witnessed over 110,000 tragic deaths that's almost 300 lives lost every day. 💔✈️
😱 Can you imagine? It's like a full-capacity Boeing 727 crashing daily.
😢 From 4,000 deaths in 1999 to this heartbreaking reality, the statistics reveal a shocking 1200% increase in overdose deaths over the past 24 years. 📝
🗣️ We must act now to combat this crisis and save lives. Join the movement to End The Crisis and protect our communities. 💪🚫
