😢 Fatal Overdose Crisis: A Million Lives Lost 💔

Did you know? Since OxyContin's introduction, over 1 million lives have been claimed by narcotic overdoses.

Let's join with Susan Bartz Herrick a retired professor at UNC-Fayetteville, St. Andrews University, and Methodist University. She is also the author of Slow Dancing with the Devil Unveiling a sobering truth about narcotic overdoses.

She explains that alone In 2023, we witnessed over 110,000 tragic deaths that's almost 300 lives lost every day.

Can you imagine? It's like a full-capacity Boeing 727 crashing daily.

From 4,000 deaths in 1999 to this heartbreaking reality, the statistics reveal a shocking 1200% increase in overdose deaths over the past 24 years.

