Raven's Flight

My Dogs Have Always Been True and Noble Friends...
Who Showed Unconditional Love Until The Very End.
They Were Forever Loyal and Forgiving of All That I Did.
It's Sad That Peoples Hearts Don't Grow That Big!
This is Something That I Thought I'd Remaster...
I Believe The Original Was Lost Like So Many Things.
It's Just a Poorly Sung Little Ditty That I Wrote Long Ago...
When My Beautiful Raven Sadly Found Her Wings.