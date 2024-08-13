Raven's Flight

My Dogs Have Always Been True and Noble Friends...

Who Showed Unconditional Love Until The Very End.

They Were Forever Loyal and Forgiving of All That I Did.

It's Sad That Peoples Hearts Don't Grow That Big!





This is Something That I Thought I'd Remaster...

I Believe The Original Was Lost Like So Many Things.

It's Just a Poorly Sung Little Ditty That I Wrote Long Ago...

When My Beautiful Raven Sadly Found Her Wings.