© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This sermon was preached at the 2023 Camp meeting at Morning
Star Bible Baptist Church in West Memphis, Arkansas, where Missionary
Evangelist Robert Breaker talks about how so many are falling through the
cracks in churches, never coming to salvation.
He then points them to THE BLOOD OF JESUS CHRIST as the way of
salvation.