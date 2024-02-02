Steven Kelley - Getty Center Museum - Live Streamed at '509 Divine Pines', Jan 30, 2024

#OccupyTheGetty / Steven D Kelley

This video is from, '509 Divine Pines', on YouTube streamed live on Jan 30, 2024, with description from original video.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bZumvanWi9Y&ab_channel=509DivinePines

Steven is the station owner/manager at Truth Cat Radio, launched in July 2016. Prior to that Steven has had an established internet radio show [The Steven D. Kelley Show] for a number of years with both Revolution Radio and American Freedom Radio. Steven maintains the TCR independent radio station - - has owned and operated multiple successful laser technology companies, previously been a civilian C.I.A. /N.S.A. contractor and later a whistleblower due to these affiliations. Steven has been a significant influence at in-person conventions, seminars, lectures and frequently presented commentaries on Press TV and RT as an independent analyst, researcher and journalist. Steven is additionally author of the book “Lasers, Cavers and Magic,” later republished as “Cities Under the Plain.” Find more of 509 Divine Pines on all Platforms Now, just below!



Visit and Join Steven's Telegram group!

https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage

Group Name: OccupyTheGetty/Steven D Kelley

https://www.stevendkelley.com/

https://twitter.com/StevenKelley24

Donate to 509DIVINEPINES

https://www.gofundme.com/f/nxaajk-eye...

PAYPAL @ 509DIVINEPINES

https://cash.app/launch/bitcoin/$509d... - cashapp

https://cash.app/$509DivinePines

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/509divin...

metamask portfolio crypto 0x30ef36dbb092aae089b579dc2a77d36d14f356dc

Socials

https://open.spotify.com/show/2wIgQPz...

/ 509divinepines

https://www.youtube.com/@509DivinePin...

/ 509divinepines

https://rumble.com/user/josephdpena

https://truthsocial.com/@509DivinePines

https://socialclub.cc/user/509divinep...

https://parler.com/509divinepines

Audios/ RSS

https://anchor.fm/s/b3305d00/podcast/rss

https://anchor.fm/joseph-daniel-pena

/ spiritmusiq

https://stereo.com/509_divinepines

Sponsors/Coupons

https://www.pepperenvyllc.com/ coupon code "509DIVINEPINES" for 10% off your order of peppers, custom goodies and more!

https://www.divinelightcodes.com use coupon code "509DIVINEPINES" for 10% off your order of crystals, elixirs, healing modalities, as well as psionic and crystalline healing sessions with Cheri Arellano.

https://www.tweedlefarms.com/509divin... or coupon code "509DIVINEPINES" 20% off your order of cbd flower, hemp, concentrates, edibles, tinctures, oils and more!

https://www.heartandsoilproject.com/ use coupon code "509DP" for 20% off premium cannabis/cbd seeds, soil nutrients, hemp apparel, human and pet tinctures.

https://www.eagle-research.com and use coupon code "509DIVINEPINES" for 5% off the aquacure hydrogen electrolyzer!

https://www.boomerboost.com use Coupon Code JOE30 for 30% off your order of vitamins, nutrients, supplements and proprietary blends you need to take your form to the next level! All organic! No artificial chemicals!

https://www.naturalaction.com, Coupon Code "509DP-30" for 30% off your order for water mineralization drops, water ionizers and more!

https://www.threadbeast.refr.cc/josep... for 50$ in free clothing when you sign up with my code! Threadbeast offers premium clothing boxes for 70% off store value!!!

https://popl.co/?ref=JOSEPHPENA for 20% off your portable digital business cards!!

https://www.bokashiearthworks.com/?wp... for soil nutrients and seeds

https://www.shopc60.com for nobel prize winning C60 oil, use coupon code "509DIVINEPINES" for 10% off your order

FORUMS

/ discord (discord)

https://t.me/divinepinespod (main telegram)

https://t.me/divinepinespodcast (backup telegram)

https://signal.group/#CjQKIEJl92Hp2qE... (signal messenger)

Music

2tech audio - motivate

Conspiracy Queries - Dean Marroni

SF Jake on outro