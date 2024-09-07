LGBTQ Teen Ends Four Lives - Retired FBI Agent Connection

September 6, 2024 - Colt Gray and Audrey Hale embody the radical trans activism called Trantifa that combines far-left activism with intimidation, harassment, and even violence that transgenders use to advance their agenda. Did DEI ideology prevent authorities from stopping the killers? Or were they groomed by our three-letter agencies so politicians could use the attacks to impose severe gun controls or even eliminate the Second Amendment?









Thanks for watching and praying!





To support our work, or get the newsletter, go to:

LoriColley.substack.com





Lori’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. Subscribe for free to receive new posts. Or consider supporting my work with an $8 per month paid subscription.