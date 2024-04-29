ET Contactee George Adamski Presented by Glenn Steckling – Part 1 of 2

Glenn Steckling joined us on April 25, 2024. Glenn is the Director and copyright holder of the sixty-year-old George Adamski Foundation, one of the oldest enduring UFO organizations, discusses his family’s extensive history within the UFO field and their association with George Adamski. This includes the Steckling family’s pioneering Lunar anomaly research from the 1970s & 80s and his concerns regarding the developing agendas of misinformation focused on the revisionism of UFO history and perceptions. Glenn’s parents, the late Fred Steckling and his wife Ingrid, were personal friends and selected coworkers of George Adamski – considered by many as "The Pioneer" in the early UFO Contactee field.





Glenn's YouTube channel is at https://www.youtube.com/@glennsteckling3976/videos

LATEST book released, September 2023, available only at BLURB.COM, “The UFO Reality – Can Truth Prevail?” Other Books below at – Amazon, ABE.com, eBay & G.A.F. Materials website page: http://adamskifoundation.com/html/GAFMtl.htm - Email: [email protected]





In this talk Glenn said that in 1871 astronomers saw a craft 50 miles in size on the moon.





Fred Steckling’s first book, “Why Are They Here: Spaceships from Other Worlds,” published by Vantage Press in 1968, is considered a classic in this field. His second 1981 book**, “We Discovered Alien Bases on the Moon”** - composes research many have attempted to copy since but never have successfully matched – and it continues as one of the foremost publications into the lunar anomaly investigation. (Revised & expanded into “We Discovered Alien Bases on the Moon 2” by Glenn in 1997; now well into its eleventh publication). In 2015 Adamski’s third book, “Flying Saucers Farewell” from 1961, was re-released and expanded by the Foundation into its new paperback title “Behind the Flying Saucer Mystery 2”, which includes 55 new pages of data, research and references, including an entirely new photographic section added.





Because of the Steckling Family’s association with Adamski, and the resulting UFO program and materials inherited from him, the late Fred Steckling was active in Ufology from the early 1960s throughout the remainder of his life until his passing in 1991. Both proactive personalities in this field, Fred and Ingrid Steckling were invited by Dr. Lowman to address a panel of 22 scientists at NASA's Goddard Space Center in 1967. Afterward also to brief Colonel Freeman and his staff at the Pentagon. His commitment to this subject included numerous appearances such as Life with Linkletter, Voice of America, National TV and radio in Japan and elsewhere.





As a result of this history and participation through Adamski & his parents, Glenn Steckling’s over half-century involvement within the UFO subject also spans nearly his entire lifetime. His partnership alongside his parents, connection to Adamski Coworkers, and network of researchers worldwide, plus his tenure as Foundation Director over the last 25 years, has helped to formalize his background in this field. Glenn has spoken in numerous countries and media events and continues to actively voice his concerns regarding the imbalances between within and without the UFO community, contributing to an ever-escalating series of misrepresentations plaguing this subject. His presentations include archival documentation, original Adamski UFO photos, re-mastered motion picture footage, and newly released, rare personal Adamski home movie footage. Also included are 1970s first-generation copies of NASA photographs from the Moon and 1966 movie footage of an array of UFOs his father took while traveling on a lecture tour by train through Germany.





Capt. Steckling, a university graduate, veteran 30-year + Airline Pilot (Ret) with more than 22,000 hours of flight time globally, an amateur astronomer, author, and lecturer, emphatically shares his unique UFO history and experiences. Speaking worldwide, he maintains an extensive UFO archive and research program, which remains focused and resolute concerning the importance of preserving and educating the public regarding “accurate” UFO historical records and documentation. He stresses scientific fact and reasoning versus the trending populism, which substitutes “science fiction, wishful thinking, or vivid imagination,” frequently unscrupulously manipulated to sensationalize and exploit this most vital subject.





Glenn steadfastly remains concentrated on the rational and crucial importance of the progressive benefits of extraterrestrial visitations and our own vibrant space program.